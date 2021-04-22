Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Witcher, Sex Education, and You will all be back on Netflix in the second half of 2021

A few big movies including the Dwayne Johnson-headlined Red Notice will also be coming during that time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The recent first-quarter financial results for Netflix have been revealed, and amid sharing a whole range of interesting details such as the fact that the service garnered over 208 million paid memberships at the end of the quarter, an increase of 14% year-over-year, the report did shed some light on its upcoming projects.

The Witcher, Sex Education, You, and Money Heist, alongside big name films including Red Notice (starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson) are all set to arrive in the second half of the year. No word has been mentioned as to the exact release dates for these projects, but we do now have a window to at least look forward to.

As for the more immediate future, May is bringing us quite a few exciting shows and movies, headlined by Castlevania: Season 4, Love, Death & Robots, and the Zack Snyder-directed Army of the Dead. If you're interested in the latter, be sure to check out our interview with Snyder and lead actor Dave Bautista here.

The Witcher, Sex Education, and You will all be back on Netflix in the second half of 2021

Thanks, IGN.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy