The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher series has reached 50 million units sold

The Witcher series a popular one, believe it or not, and it's sone quite well for itself in these times of quarantine confinement.

Last month, CD Projekt Red revealed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had reached 28 million units sold which is a very impressive number of course that makes it one of the best selling games of all time. But this is only one game in the series, that also includes the previous games as well as Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

With many staying indoors, the recent success of Netflix TV series as well as the successful release of The Witcher 3, the franchise is hotter than ever and the sales have increased. A lot. Two years ago, the series had sold 33 million across the whole series, and now the studio has revealed (via Twitter) that that number has been increased to 50 million.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

