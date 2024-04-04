The Witcher Season 4 recruits some big actors for its cast

HQ

Love or hate Netflix's The Witcher, the show will keep going by the looks of things, and it is pulling in some well-known actors to play some of the books' best characters for Season 4. Stefan Skellen AKA Tawny Owl, Zoltan Chivay, and Leo Bonhart will be making their appearances.

Skellen will be played by James Purefoy, an actor who you'll likely know from somewhere, as he's been in loads of stuff. From A Knight's Tale to HBO's Rome series, to another Netflix series in Altered Carbon.

Leo Bonhart, arguably The Witcher's secondary antagonist behind Vilgefortz, will be played by Sharlto Copley, the actor who broke out in District 9 and has had roles in The A-Team, Elysium, and Chappie.

Danny Woodburn, former Seinfeld star, will be playing Zoltan Chivay. The only non-villain out of the three, Zoltan is a dwarf who ends up becoming one of Geralt's closest friends in The Witcher books and games.

What do you think of this casting?

Thanks, Variety.