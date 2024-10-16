The Witcher Season 4 recasts another major character

HQ

The Witcher Season 4 strangely feels like appointment viewing if you've seen any of the show prior, as instead of Henry Cavill as Geralt, we'll be getting Liam Hemsworth as the famous monster slayer instead. It's going to be strange at least, and could either turn out well or horribly depending on how the show handles it.

According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, it won't just be Cavill who's saying goodbye. Kim Bodnia, the actor for Vesemir in Season 2, apparently won't be reprising his role either. Both Lambert and Coen's actors are set to make a return, but we could see someone else taking on the role of Uncle Vesemir.

Vesemir might not have had a lot of screentime in Season 2, but fans were pretty happy with his performance. Considering Bodnia looked a lot like Vesemir in the books and games, too, it was nice to see a pretty accurate rendition of the character, even if the rest of the time spent in Kaer Morhen seemed like a waste.

Who do you think should play Vesemir?