The Witcher season 4 introduces Laurence Fishburne as Regis

Will Geralt take the blue or red pill?

We already knew Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in season 4 of The Witcher, but that's not the only Hollywood actor we'll see in the upcoming season.

Netflix has confirmed that Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus in The Matrix and The Bowery King in the John Wick movies) will be in The Witcher season 4. He'll play Regis, a person described as "a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past". Time will tell if this is Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy from what gamers know from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Blood and Wine expansion or not, but it's an interesting casting no matter what.

