Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Witcher: Season 3 wraps filming

There is still no word on the premiere though.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The tapings of the third season of Netflix' The Witcher series started this spring, but has been delayed and dragged on as a result of Covid-19. Now the filming has been officially wrapped though, something the executive producer Steve Gaub confirms on his Instagram account, simply stating: "And that's a picture wrap on Season 3 of @witchernetflix!!"

Both the first and second season of The Witcher did premiere on Netflix in December, but as a result of the longer than planned filming, we assume this is off the table for season three that will probably launch on Netflix at some point during 2023 instead.

The Witcher: Season 3 wraps filming


Loading next content