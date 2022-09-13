The Witcher: Season 3 wraps filming

HQ

The tapings of the third season of Netflix' The Witcher series started this spring, but has been delayed and dragged on as a result of Covid-19. Now the filming has been officially wrapped though, something the executive producer Steve Gaub confirms on his Instagram account, simply stating: "And that's a picture wrap on Season 3 of @witchernetflix!!"

Both the first and second season of The Witcher did premiere on Netflix in December, but as a result of the longer than planned filming, we assume this is off the table for season three that will probably launch on Netflix at some point during 2023 instead.