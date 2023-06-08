Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Witcher

The Witcher Season 3 trailer shows off monsters, magic, and more

The third season releases at the end of this month.

The Witcher Season 3 might be Henry Cavill's last, but it seems as though he's going out with a bang. In the new trailer for The Witcher Season 3 unveiled at Summer Game Fest, we got a lot of action and some teases for book lovers.

It appears we're transitioning more into the main plot in the books in the third season, as the Isle of Thanedd has been teased. Also, as usual, we're getting a lot of action, and a few CGI monsters for Geralt to cut through in between major plot points.

Will you be watching The Witcher Season 3? Let us know.

