Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Witcher Season 3 production has been stopped due to a Covid outbreak

Rumours have suggested that Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, has tested positive.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Production on the third season of The Witcher has ground to a halt, as an outbreak of Covid-19 on the set has caused Netflix and the production team to have to pause its efforts.

As The Hollywood Reporter states, the nature of the outbreak hasn't been detailed by Netflix, as all that the streamer has stated is that production has been "paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so."

Rumours circulating around the internet have suggested that lead actor Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) is one of the individuals who has tested positive, but this has yet to be confirmed.

As for when the third season of The Witcher will debut, there currently isn't a release date or window, and considering production is still ongoing, don't expect it to be anytime in the immediate future.

The Witcher Season 3 production has been stopped due to a Covid outbreak


Loading next content