The Witcher Season 3 production has been stopped due to a Covid outbreak

Production on the third season of The Witcher has ground to a halt, as an outbreak of Covid-19 on the set has caused Netflix and the production team to have to pause its efforts.

As The Hollywood Reporter states, the nature of the outbreak hasn't been detailed by Netflix, as all that the streamer has stated is that production has been "paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so."

Rumours circulating around the internet have suggested that lead actor Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) is one of the individuals who has tested positive, but this has yet to be confirmed.

As for when the third season of The Witcher will debut, there currently isn't a release date or window, and considering production is still ongoing, don't expect it to be anytime in the immediate future.