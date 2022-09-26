The Witcher Season 3 is coming in summer 2023

HQ

While the Tudum showcase by Netflix over the weekend did feature plenty of trailers and first looks, we didn't get to see a whole lot of the Henry Cavill-headlined The Witcher series, despite many fans being interested in when the third season would arrive on the streaming service.

Fortunately, we did get a bit of an answer regarding this, as Netflix did give an idea of exactly when the new season would arrive, with that being summer 2023.

"Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023"

As shooting only recently finished, we don't have a trailer to grace you with, but you can at least take some solace in knowing that the series is on its way to debuting.