The Witcher season 3 is almost fully scripted already

HQ

Only a few days ago, the second season of Netflix's live-action adaptation of The Witcher hit the streamer, a season which continued the adventure of the raspy-voiced monster slayer, Geralt of Rivia and also looked to significantly push the core narrative forward as well. While this season is still pretty fresh, all eyes are already on season 3, and it turns out, that has mostly been scripted.

The Witcher showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, caught up with TechRadar, where she dished out the details on how the next season is looking.

"Actually, this is our last week [December 3] in the writers' room. We're almost done with the scripting phase, and it's amazing. I'm really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it's based on my favourite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt."

Hissrich continued, "I feel like seasons 1 and 2 have been laying the playing field for everything huge that's about to happen. But the creative process is now really just starting. We have the scripts, and now we'll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it's the perfect season."

There's no mention as to when the third season will release, but considering the wait between season 1 and season 2, we should probably not expect season 3 until 2023.

In other The Witcher news, be sure to catch our interview with the Geralt of Rivia actor, Henry Cavill, himself below.