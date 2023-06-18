The Witcher season 3 clip shows Geralt's abilities in big battle

HQ

We got a taste of what awaits in The Witcher's third season when the first trailer was shown at Summer Game Fest earlier this month, but Netflix knows that some viewers aren't gamers that tuned in to watch that, so they've given us another treat as part of this year's Tudum fan event.

Not in form of a trailer, but an actual scene from The Witcher season 3. I can understand why they chose this one, as it shows just how much bigger, more complex and expensive Henry Cavill's final appearance as Geralt of Rivia will be with an action-filled encounter where Ciri and Yennefer also get their hands bloody while Jaskier found some help.