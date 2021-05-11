The Witcher: Season 2 is officially in post-production

You're watching Advertisements

About a month ago, it was confirmed that the shooting of The Witcher: Season 2 for Netflix was finally done, after several Covid-19 related interruptions. And now the next phase has started, as the showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich yesterday had the following to share on Twitter:

"Back in London. Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens. That's right, we're deep into post-production on #TheWitcher S2, and I'm so fucking excited."

The continuation of The Witcher is launching at some point later this year, but no date has been revealed. Considering that Season 2 is now officially in post-production, we expect it to be released fairly late.