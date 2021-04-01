The Witcher Season 2 is finally done filming

You're watching Advertisements

The pandemic, an injured Henry Cavill and more have made sure that the filming of The Witcher's second season has taken a lot longer than planned, but we won't have to wait much longer to see where Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer's story goes next.

Because Netflix has announced that the second season of The Witcher is done filming. This means that they'll only have to implement some special effects and such before we get a premiere date, so there's still a good chance we'll get to see it this fall.