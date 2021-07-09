The Witcher Season 2 comes to Netflix in December

One of the things we could be extremely sure about at WitcherCon tonight was learning more about the second season of Netflix' The Witcher series, and CD Projekt delivered.

The Polish studio has revealed that The Witcher Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 17, so that's a very nice birthday gift for yours truly. This was announced with an accompanying key art showing Geralt, Ciri and what's probably Kaer Morhen, as well as a few images and videos (including one that reveals most of the episode titles) teasing what's to come. We didn't get a trailer on this first day, however, so stay tuned to see if we'll get that tomorrow or closer to Christmas.