The Witcher: Ronin has landed on Kickstarter

CD Projekt Red has announced that its manga style comic set in the world of The Witcher has landed on Kickstarter. The comic that is called The Witcher: Ronin is available for backers to pledge to the project so that they can grab an exclusive Hard Copy Collector's Edition that includes the Ronin comic, as well as three short stories involving fan-favourite Witcher characters, and even some behind-the-scenes content, with plans to add more as the campaign develops.

As for what the Ronin story is about, the tale will take Geralt to Yokai-infested lands where he must track down and find the mysterious Lady of Snow Yuki Onna. The comic will also turn the iconic universe into a feudal Japanese setting, in a sort of "what if?" scenario for Geralt and co.

"Being able to break away and take on this 'what-if?' scenario, where The Witcher is rooted in Japanese history and tradition, has opened up many compelling storytelling opportunities; and having Hataya on board to create the artwork has also been a real treat," said CD Projekt Red's Rafał Jaki, author of the manga. "I've always envisioned Geralt to fit the mould of a wandering Ronin character, and the more I thought about it, the more I could see that feudal Japan, with its rich history of Yokai tales and folklore, fits the style of The Witcher world perfectly."

