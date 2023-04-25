The Witcher returns to Netflix this June

Yesterday, we were promised a new trailer for Season 3 of Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher today, and that is precisely what we got. As shared by Netflix, the fantasy series will be making a comeback this June, as part of a season that looks to adapt more of the novels from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

As this is a teaser trailer, we don't get to see much about what the season will look to unpack, but we are at least informed about when the show will be returning, with Volume 1 of The Witcher: Season 3 set for June 29, and Volume 2 coming on July 27. As for how many episodes will make up each volume remains unclear.

Either way, check out the trailer for the season below (which will be the final time Henry Cavill suits up as Geralt of Rivia before Liam Hemsworth takes over in Season 4), as well as a new poster.