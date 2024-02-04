The Witcher Remake will cut out the parts that "are simply bad"

HQ

The Witcher Remake was announced back in 2022, and while we haven't heard much from the project since then, it seems like work is being done on the recreation of the 2009 original title. Jakub Rokosz, a CDPR veteran now working on The Witcher Remake at Fool's Theory has said that the remake will have some big differences from the original.

"First and foremost, we need an honest, down-to-earth analysis of which parts are simply bad, outdated, and need to be remade," Rokosz says. This comes alongside "highlighting the parts that are great, should be retained, or are direct key pillars that can't be discarded."

The bad will be gone, and the good parts will be rearranged "to create something that is both satisfying and still resonates with the feel of the original." We've not been told exactly what will be removed, but fans already have said goodbye to the sex trading cards you could get in the first Witcher game, and are hoping for updates to the combat, and the potential removal of the swamp section.

What do you want to see gone in The Witcher Remake?