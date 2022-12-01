The Witcher Remake will come out after The Witcher 4

HQ

CD Projekt is really shooting for the stars. The recent announcements of an entire new The Witcher trilogy, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, a remake of the first The Witcher, and a spinoff based in The Witcher fantasy world but developed by Molasses Flood, means that the Polish company is going to be very, very busy for quite some time.

But when will these games start to debut? Well, that hasn't exactly been touched upon yet, as many are still years away and very early on in their development, but what we do know thanks to a recent financial call is that the remake will be coming after The Witcher 4.

"As for the remake, and when it will come out - it will come after Polaris [the codename for The Witcher 4], which is a consequence of how we view this project," said CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński. The remake will be largely based on technologies used in Polaris, so development will proceed in parallel with Polaris, but once Polaris is launched, its base technologies will be ready for partial reuse in the remake."

You might wonder where this leaves the Molasses Flood-developed title, Kiciński also touched upon that and stated, "But we are not saying whether Sirius [the codename for the Molasses Flood title] will come before or after Polaris - only that these three Witcher games will be the first games we're going to launch in our pipeline; that's all I can say for now."

The Cyberpunk sequel is likely to be even further down the line, as it has been noted in the same call that development will start scaling up after The Phantom Liberty expansion arrives in 2023.