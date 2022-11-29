Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Witcher Remake

The Witcher Remake will be open world

CD Projekt Red will be taking some creative liberties as it updates the game that started it all.

Ever since it was confirmed that CD Projekt Red would be working on a remake of The Witcher, the question as to how faithfully and accurately that remake would be tackled has been posed. Would the team be simply working on improved visuals and performance, or would it be taking creative liberties in some places to ensure the title didn't feel as dated as some other remakes have as of late?

Well, as part of its latest financial report, CD Projekt has announced that the remake (which was previously known as Codename: Canis Majoris), will be an open-world RPG, meaning it will differ from the original in that aspect at least.

It's said to be a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG - a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher."

With this change in mind, what else would you like to see CD Projekt Red update in The Witcher Remake?

The Witcher Remake

