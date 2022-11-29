The Witcher Remake will be open world

HQ

Ever since it was confirmed that CD Projekt Red would be working on a remake of The Witcher, the question as to how faithfully and accurately that remake would be tackled has been posed. Would the team be simply working on improved visuals and performance, or would it be taking creative liberties in some places to ensure the title didn't feel as dated as some other remakes have as of late?

Well, as part of its latest financial report, CD Projekt has announced that the remake (which was previously known as Codename: Canis Majoris), will be an open-world RPG, meaning it will differ from the original in that aspect at least.

It's said to be a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG - a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher."

With this change in mind, what else would you like to see CD Projekt Red update in The Witcher Remake?