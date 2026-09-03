The Witcher Remake development has been paused

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As you may recall, a remake of the very first The Witcher is in development, created by CD Projekt Red and the Polish studio Fool's Theory. The remake was announced four years ago, in 2022, and one might think we'd soon get to check out this long-awaited project.

But... it looks like we'll have to keep waiting for quite a while longer, as Gamespot is now reporting that development has essentially been put on hold, since most of the team is instead working on the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's expansion, Songs of the Past:

"[The] Fool's Theory team is focused mainly on the development of Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, while a relatively small part of their team is supporting the development of The Witcher 4."

It was already known that both the aforementioned expansion and The Witcher 4 would be released before it's time to return to Geralt's first adventure, but the gap between the fourth game and the remake looks like it could be very long, given that development has been put on hold.