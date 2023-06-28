The Witcher promises a 'lore accurate' Geralt swap for Season 4

HQ

The Witcher executive producer Tomek Baginski says that the crew behind the Netflix show have incorporated the actor swap for Geralt into the story, and that it is connected to "the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five."

It's "very lore accurate," according to Baginski, who was speaking with Yahoo News. "It's very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless. But at the same time it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see."

Considering Geralt doesn't actually change his entire appearance in the books, we're not sure that it can follow ideas set down in Sapkowski's work. But, Baginski most likely means the showrunners have done the best they can given the circumstances.

