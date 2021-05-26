The Witcher: Old World campaign now live on Kickstarter

You're watching Advertisements

Back in February, it was revealed that a new The Witcher board game was about to launch on Kickstarter. We promised to remind you when the campaign is live - and we don't take easy on promises to our readers.

This means you can now back The Witcher: Old World, and as you might imagine, a lot of people has already done this. In fact, it took only 19 minutes to reach all the goals and now it is only a matter on how many stretch goals we'll get in the end. Head over this way to read more about and perhaps back the project, that frankly looks stunning.