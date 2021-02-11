The Witcher: Old World board game announced

You're watching Advertisements

There is already a The Witcher board game out there, but unfortunately, it's more of a cash-in rather than an actual good game. But now there's a way more interesting board game announced; The Witcher: Old World. It is being designed by Łukasz Woźniak (who previously made board games like Titans and Valhalla) and can be played by up to five people.

As the name implies, this takes place before Geralt of Rivia started his career, and puts us in the roles of monster slayers from one of the following five Witcher schools: School of Wolf, Viper, Cat, Bear and Griffin. The game will be released in April next year, and will be crowd funded on Kickstarter with the campaign starting in May.

Head over this way to sign up and get notified when the campaign starts. A clever way of not missing out and also save a buck as there are usually Early Bird offerings for the first people funding the project.

With CD Projekt Red being busy working on Cyberpunk 2077, it seems like the Netflix series and The Witcher: Old World board game might be the best way to get your The Witcher fix for years to come.