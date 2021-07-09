The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf trailer reveals release date

Netflix has been suspiciously quiet regarding its animated The Witcher film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, since we learned that Vesemir will be the main character early last year, but I'm not complaining when the latest update includes two treats for us.

The first one is the fact that we finally have a trailer that gives us glimpses of what Geralt's father-figure was up to in his younger days, and the second when comes at the end when it's announced that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will premiere on Netflix on August 23.