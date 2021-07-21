The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf shows promise in trailer

It's been two weeks since we got the first teasing clips from The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and were told the animated film will make its way to Netflix on August 23, so time has come get a better indication of what's in store.

That is done with what Netflix calls the first official teaser for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, but that just shows that teasers can mean many things. Because the minute long video gives us far more information than the one earlier this month, including the fact that Vesemir sure was cocky back in the day. Probably a good thing, as he's set to fight many supernatural creatures in the film next month.