The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being shut down

The time following Pokemon Go's massive debut saw many developers looking to get into the mobile augmented reality craze. Even CD Projekt saw it as an opportunity to expand the world of The Witcher, with the title, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, but as AR projects have generally returned to reality over the past few years, a few of these games have been shut down, and Monster Slayer is the next to meet this fate.

As stated in a blog post, the game will be sticking around for another seven months, but from June 30, 2023, the title will not be playable and will have its operations closed.

To add to this, if you do want to download the game and check it out, it will remain on the App Store and Google Play Store until January 31, but it should be known that from February 1, the title will undergo changes as it prepares for its closure. Of course, this does mean that no further content will be added to the game from January 31, and as of that date the in-game store will not allow in-app purchases or for players to use real-world money to acquire items.

As for what this means for the developer behind the project, Spokko, the follow-up FAQ post states, "Moving forward, we plan to roll Spokko into CD PROJEKT RED, with a part of its staff given the opportunity to join core CD PROJEKT development projects. During this transition, there will be some staff members who will, unfortunately, be let go — however, we will do our best to support all of our employees affected by this situation and ensure the transition to the next step in their careers is as easy and safe as possible."