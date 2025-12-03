The Witcher: Legacy reached its crowdfunding goal in just four minutes

HQ

The Witcher has conquered several different media, often with successful results. The books were loved, CD Projekt Red's games became hugely popular, the Netflix series has received mixed reviews but still performed well enough to warrant five seasons - and the fact is that The Witcher is also big in board games.

Two of the best options are the more adventure-oriented The Witcher: Old World, but also the faster-paced Unmatched: The Witcher, which is absolutely superb. And now a new project is coming soon that looks even more exciting. It's called The Witcher: Legacy.

If you're not familiar with the Legacy concept, it's a fairly traditional board game where the rounds are connected to each other. New rules may be added, the game board may be modified with stickers, game cards may be torn up while others are added, and so on. Together, all the rounds form a long and coherent adventure.

This is the premise of The Witcher: Legacy, which is currently being crowdfunded via Gamefound. The game is for one to four players and a round is estimated to take about 150 minutes. It was created by CD Projekt Red and Go On Board. As you might guess, this project became incredibly popular right away, and after just four minutes (!), the entire project was funded. Now, stretch goal after stretch goal is being met for a really meaty package.

If you want to get your hands on a copy of The Witcher: Legacy and get everything that's exclusive to the crowdfunding campaign, you can do so here. Remember, Christmas is coming soon - and we all know you definitely deserve this.

The campaign ends in 13 days, so act fast. The standard edition is €109 (roughly £96) and the Deluxe edition is €174 (roughly £153), both of which include all stretch goals.

Check out a video presentation below.