The Witcher leak shows off Geralt's new look in Season 4

A leaked image from the set of Netflix's The Witcher appears to show a new look for Geralt, and as you can guess, the fans aren't best pleased. In the image, we see someone who clearly isn't Liam Hemsworth, but is likely a stand-in or stunt double for a scene.

This Hemsworth impersonator is wearing a leather jacket, black shirt and trousers, with some studded gauntlets and a sword held just out of shot. It's a shoddy image, taken out of context and fans are chomping at the bit to hate on it.

People are referring to the fit as the Wish version of Geralt, or the porn version of the character. While The Witcher is certainly nothing great when it comes to TV, and the costume could be a lot better, to me it looks like an early version of the School of the Wolf set you get in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. No matter what you think of the armour or the show, at least there's only one more season after this, and we can put the whole thing behind us.