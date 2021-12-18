The Witcher kids show is "the most controversial thing that we have announced so far" says showrunner

HQ

A few months ago, it was revealed that The Witcher universe would be expanding even further with a kids TV show. At the time, it was not mentioned exactly how this would be adapted or would work, with the world of The Witcher being quite the mature place, although it was noted that it would be a "fun filled" experience nonetheless.

Following up on this, The Witcher showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who oversees a lot of what happens with this expanded world as of late, spoke with IGN, where she explained a little bit more about what this show will be and how it will work.

"I think that's the most controversial thing that we have announced so far," said Hissrich. "And it's not to say that we're going to take this universe, and then take out all of the blood, all of the sex, and all of the violence and then just present that back to children. To me, the thing that appealed the most in The Witcher, aside from the fact that it's a family, are all of the moral thematics that Sapkowski has in there. His short stories, for instance, are fairy tales. Fairy tales are also written for children. There is a way to adapt these themes and these stories, with different characters of course, that lay the foundation for the Witcher world."

It was also shared by Hissrich that the show is "not going to shy away" from the brutal Trial of the Grasses, the process that sees a child turned into a Witcher by drinking an array of deadly potions and liquids.

