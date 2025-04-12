"The Witcher is in my blood, but I fell in love with Cyberpunk"

HQ

CD Projekt Red surprised everyone with the first trailer they released for Cyberpunk 2077 more than ten years ago. Above all, because of the change it brought after the adaptation of The Witcher novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. After all the problems of its launch, the Polish studio showed great resilience and commitment to its fans to this day, with a game that is very different from 2020.

This shift from dark fantasy to cyberpunk is told at AmberExpo by Maria Manzur, mission designer at CD Projekt Red, as part of DevGAMM in Gdańsk. "It was a very valuable experience to switch to Cyberpunk 2077, it showed me that I really was a quest designer."

"In The Witcher I immersed myself in its story. Obviously, I'm Polish, so The Witcher is in my blood," says Maria. "But yes, when I switched to Cyberpunk, I was actually unsure at first, because I thought, 'This is something new'. But I fell in love. It was very easy to transfer my skills to this new IP."

She also made it clear what expectations we should have for CD Projekt Red's new IP, Project Hadar. "It's the next big thing from CD Projekt Red, but I can't say more. But be excited. After these two adventures we can see how the Polish studio is very versatile in their work, so we can only wait for a bigger announcement of their new project, which we will be following closely.

If you want to know more about Cyberpunk 2077, you can watch the full, subtitled interview below.