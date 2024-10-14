The Witcher is getting a children's book

HQ

The Witcher is getting an illustrated children's book. While The Witcher might be known for its darkness, what with its terrible monsters, constant violence, and allegories for racism, you might not think it suited for such an adaptation.

However, according to Penguin Random House, this new book will instead give readers a selection of stories based around the non-traditional family that Ciri ends up with. Geralt, Yennefer, and Vesemir will all feature in the stories, written by CD Projekt Red and illustrated by Giada Carboni.

"Bedtime stories might include warnings of monsters who fart when surprised, and Geralt might invoke the Witcher Code to get Ciri to brush her teeth or clean her room, but even the formidable White Wolf knows to surrender when it comes to bedtime battles or Afternoon Tea with the toys," reads the description.

The book will be available from the 13th of May, 2025.

