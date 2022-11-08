The Witcher is coming to Lost Ark

HQ

The Witcher is a pretty hot franchise right now. Not only has CD Projekt Red started dishing out the details on the upcoming saga of games, but the Netflix series is in the headlines due to Henry Cavill's departure. But now to add to this, Lost Ark players get to join in on the fun, as The Witcher will be coming to the title as part of a new collaboration.

We're not told what will be in the collaboration right now, but we are told that it will start in early 2023, and that it may see Geralt of Rivia coming to the MMO.

"What new adventures will Geralt stumble upon in Arkesia? Find out when The Witcher arrives in @playlostark in early 2023".

When the collaboration does start, what would you like to see Geralt getting up to in Lost Ark?