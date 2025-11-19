The Witcher in Concert is returning for a second round of European tour dates in 2026

HQ

Good news, The Witcher fans! If you have been watching many enjoy their time in concert halls around the world and basking in the beauty of The Witcher in Concert, you soon might be able to join in on the fun as a second round of European tour dates have been announced for 2026.

Coming to a slate of different countries and cities, in total 28 new dates have been locked in across October and November, but with a caveat that only a handful of countries in Europe are being visited. Hard luck, Spain, Denmark, Portugal, Norway, Finland, and so forth...

As for the exact tour dates and cities, you can see them all in the image below, with a quick summary noting that England will get six new visits, Germany getting four, three in The Netherlands, two in France, two in Poland, and then one trip for Ireland, Scotland, Sweden, Slovakia, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Hungary, and Czechia.

Tickets for these new dates will go on-sale at 9:00 GMT/10:00 CET on November 21, so be sure to grab a ticket if you fancy seeing some stunning The Witcher music live.

