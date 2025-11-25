The Witcher in Concert: Can game concerts be any good?

HQ

Game concerts have only become more popular in recent years, and with good reason. Games immerse you in unique experiences, allowing you to spend hundreds of hours in a universe, and when you hear a piece of a masterful soundtrack, you are transported back into that experience. For me, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is not only one of the best games ever, but also one of the soundtracks that best helps to build the universe's identity. It's also without a doubt my personal favourite soundtrack. I have spent many hours not only playing The Witcher, but also reading and studying the soundtracks of the entire The Witcher trilogy, so when the 10-year concert tour for The Witcher 3 visited Denmark at KB Hallen, it was a must to experience it. But how does that actually translate into a concert experience?

From the start, there was no doubt that you just had to forget what it's normally like to be at a concert. A huge screen adorned the back wall above the musicians, making it feel more like we were watching a film than attending a concert. It was a somewhat unconventional ensemble consisting of violinists and other string instruments on the left side, and folk musicians and vocalists on the right side, with the conductor in the middle. The folk musicians were from Percival Schuttenbach, the band that contributed much of the music to The Witcher 3. Everyone, including the conductor, was dressed for the occasion and looked like they could have stepped out of the streets of Novigrad. Before it all started, we were assured that this was a special concert, that it was okay to cry, and that we could finally film our favourite moments, whether it was Geralt in the bathtub, a kiss with Triss or Yennefer, or something else entirely.

Above all, this concert was a huge fan service - in the best possible way. We went through the game's long saga, from Geralt's famous bath all the way to Toussaint, in one concert. I was surprised by how chronological and story-focused it was. The approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes divided the story into acts, with small quotes from characters to frame each chapter. It was equal parts chronological narrative and The Witcher 3 fever dream, with trippy transitions, where it got particularly trippy in the sequences with the three Crones in the swamp, accompanied by growls from the female vocalists, among other things. There were even small bits where the musicians relaxed while Doug Cockle's raw, familiar Geralt voice delivered a short monologue from the game, as if to place us in the story.

The overall experience made us almost want to play the whole thing again. It's positive that you want to play another 300 hours, but the enormous focus on the screen also made it feel like 60% concert and 40% viewing party. We got used to it, but it's a rather unusual format. When you see everything from emotional moments, such as Geralt and Ciri embracing each other, to Geralt's battle against the great griffin on a big screen, it's impossible to focus on anything else visually. It's undeniably epic to watch the griffin fight on the big screen while Silver for Monsters is played live, with a pounding drum and two sublime singers' "AAAAAaaaaAAAAAH----- Lelele-lelelele-lele-lele" at full blast. But it's also a sensory overload. Why am I not looking at these sublime musicians giving it their all? Why am I looking at this screen instead?

This split in attention - staring at an action-packed screen for two hours while an incredibly tight band gives it everything they've got for a universe they love as much as the rest of us do - is special. Part of me wished I could have seen this unfold in DR's Concert Hall, Malmø Live, or similar, with full focus on the musicians, and not a screen. Another part of me wondered whether a more subdued backdrop, such as artwork, would have been better. But on the other hand, it was something special to see our beloved media get the focus it had here. To be gathered around something that everyone in the hall loves so much, to share these moments that we have all experienced individually, now projected onto a giant screen, so that a packed KB Hallen could share it for a few hours. It's something very special, and I was really happy to experience it.

The focus on the screen also makes you see it a bit like a gamer. A friend commented that they must have run the game on low settings, because it looked damn better on his already old PC! Several of us also felt that we were pulled out of the launch trailers, which were also used, where Geralt looks completely different than he does in the game's cinematics. A few times, the game engine's minor issues also showed up, such as a slow pan across a piece of jewellery that moved unintentionally. Overall, however, the visual presentation was quite successful, especially when cool transitions were used to make things blend together into a whole. Sonically, there was nothing to complain about either, as all parts of the band came through clearly and it was as good as it gets in KB Hallen.

Perhaps the best thing about this concert was that whether your favourite tune is the creepy, demonic title track from Hearts of Stone (a definite highlight, which also elicited a loud "YES" from the audience), the Kaer Morhen melody, Priscilla's song, or something else entirely, your moment will come, and you will be able to experience the moment from the game visually. Based on that ambition, The Witcher 3's mysterious, epic, Slavic masterpiece of a soundtrack could not have been realised much better. As a perfect ending, after the more subdued Blood and Wine chapter, one of the early trailers came on and got the pulse of the audience going a little, and finally the The Witcher 4 trailer came on and put an energetic, forward-looking end to the show.

It was really exciting to experience games from this different angle, and it probably won't be the last time for me. The relatively high ticket price makes it for the dedicated, but in return you get an experience tailored to fans. As a medium in itself, I hope that game concerts will experiment with the format in the future, perhaps so that there can also be extra space for what is actually happening on stage. It's still a young concert type, so it will be interesting to follow. If you get the opportunity to experience The Witcher in Concert, it's definitely recommended.