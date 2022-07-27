The Witcher III designer apologises for cluttered map

HQ

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt offered one of the most impressive open worlds to date when CD Projekt Red's role-playing game was released in 2015. The large map was filled with interesting characters to meet, quests to complete and treasures to find.

In fact, there were so many points on the map that it could get a little overwhelming - a feeling that fans of Ubisoft's open-world games will probably also recognise. During a livestream to celebrate CD Projekt Red's 20th anniversary, Philipp Weber, campaign manager for the upcoming The Witcher 4, said he bears some of the blame for the messy map:

"I can admit freely I'm one of those people that actually put those question marks in the world. It was already late 2014 so not that long before release, when we basically just filled the world with them. There was not a lot of time so it was very much, 'okay, we just have to do it and we can't do it perfectly'."

Philipp Weber also says that the many question marks caused by smuggler's caches really shouldn't have been marked on the map at all:

"However, I do have a defense. I did a lot of those terrible — I can say terrible because I did them — smugglers' caches. But originally, we put them into the world, we put some seagulls over them so you would see them circling, but it wasn't planned to actually have an icon on the map."

CD Projekt Red is currently working on an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as the upcoming The Witcher 4, neither of which has yet received a release window.