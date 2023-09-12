The Witcher has gotten the Monopoly treatment

HQ

There's certainly no shortage of video games turned into Monopoly board games, with previous releases including versions based on Assassin's Creed, Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario and Sea of Thieves. And now it's time for yet another release.

This time it's The Witcher, and it's specifically CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that is the foundation. As usual, the rules are pretty much the same as in the original Monopoly, but with all the locations, cards and pieces replaced to things fitting Geralt's universe. Here's the official description:

"Toss a coin to your witcher and join the hunt for victory in this ultimate game for The Witcher fans! MONOPOLY: The Witcher lets players journey the Continent to buy, sell, and trade dangerous monsters from the popular video game franchise, such as Bruxa, Crone, Leshen, and more! Work magic around the board with custom show object tokens, including a Flaming Book, Lute, and Crystal Skull. Upgrade properties with Houses and Manors while managing Bounty and Law of Surprise situations. Be the last player with custom crown currency to win!"

You can order your copy for $49.99 through Amazon or other places that sell board games. We think it looks like a good looking game with nice components, take a look at the pictures below to get an idea of what the package contains.