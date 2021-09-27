English
The Witcher has been renewed for a third season by Netflix

There will also be a second anime film coming, and even a kids series.

Despite the fact that we are still months away from The Witcher Season Two airing on Netflix, the streamer has announced that the show will be back for a third season, and that it will be bringing a few other projects to fans.

Revealed over the weekend, we can look forward to a second anime feature film, and a family series set in The Witcher universe. There's no date or title announcement for when/what these will be, but we can likely look forward to hearing more about what these will be following the launch of Season Two of the live action series this December.

In terms of the main series, Netflix released another bunch of teasers to match these announcements. Not only have we seen our first look at Vesemir, but we've also got a new teaser that really does make us excited for what's to come later this year. Take a look at the clip below.

The Witcher Season Two lands on Netflix on December 17.

