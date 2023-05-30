The Witcher casting director talks series four and beyond

HQ

A prevalent UK-based casting director has spoken about the future of Netflix's The Witcher, following the change in its lead actor to Liam Hemsworth.

Having worked on shows such as The Continental, Wednesday, and You, Sophie Holland is excited about series four of The Witcher.

Speaking to Deadline, Holland said: "I had a really lovely opportunity recently with a very special - almost standalone - episode of season four of The Witcher, which is exploring a completely new group of people.

"We were able to find almost all new talent.

"We found a boy called Connor Crawford for The Continental, who had all of his scenes with Mel Gibson in the bunker of the hotel, and we were able to put him in this group of kids in The Witcher. He is very special.

"The whole group is very exciting in terms of talent: Christelle Elwin, Juliette Alexandra, Ben Radcliffe. You meet the characters in season three and then they come into their own in season four."

Holland continued about the show's future prospects: "We're just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five.

"I really look forward to seeing what Liam brings. He has a big fan base. Season four will be a nice mix of new characters and returning faces.

"I think the Wickian world of The Continental and the world of The Witcher allow us to showcase beauty that isn't always afforded the proper space on screen, and to show diversity and people with different physical abilities. That's what I love. Interesting faces and interesting people with interesting stories."

What stories and foes from The Witcher franchise would you like to see come to life in its future instalments? Tell us in the comments.