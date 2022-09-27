The Witcher: Blood Origin to get a Christmas Netflix release

HQ

Netflix has slapped an exact date on when fans can look forward to diving into and checking out The Witcher spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. As was revealed during the Tudum showcase over the weekend, the series will be coming as another gift under the Christmas tree, as the show will premiere on December 25.

And to add to this release date news, we can also add that the series has brought on another member to its cast, in the form of the Oscar-nominated Minnie Driver. We're told that Driver will take up the role as the narrator for the series, where she will play a Seanchai, a "shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and world."

As for what Blood Origin will be about, the series is set 1,200 years before the events of the main The Witcher series, and follows "a trio of warrior elves (Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, and Sophia Brown) who will become entangled with the creation of the first prototype Witcher."