The Witcher: Blood Origin sets an embarasing record on Rotten Tomatoes

We really didn't like The Witcher: Blood Origin, and most other media seems to agree with us. At the time of writing, it has 24 critic reviews with an average of 34 (out of 100) on Rotten Tomatoes. While this is depressingly bad, it actually gets worse. As pointed out by Forbes, the series has the lowest audience score of all time.

And when they wrote it, it had an average of 9... which has now shrunk to 8. There have been a few reports claiming that Henry Cavill wasn't happy with Netflix' direction the the franchise, and it really seems like pretty much everyone agrees with this. Except maybe Netflix.

Are you hopeful that the third season of The Witcher will turn things around next year, or should this series (based on the novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski) be rebooted by someone else instead?