Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Witcher: Blood Origin promises elves and monsters this Christmas

The prequel series will be arriving right in time for the holidays.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we've known for a while that The Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, would be coming later this year in time for the holidays, with that release now coming up very, very quickly, Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for the show.

In the trailer, we get a look at the fantasy world, and the sorts of elves and monsters that inhabit it. As the show revolves around the creation of the first Witcher, there's not a whole lot in the clips that tease this right now, but no doubt future trailers and then the eventual release will cover all of that.

As for when The Witcher: Blood Origin will debut on Netflix, the series arrives on December 25.

HQ
The Witcher: Blood Origin promises elves and monsters this Christmas


Loading next content