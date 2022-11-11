The Witcher: Blood Origin promises elves and monsters this Christmas

HQ

While we've known for a while that The Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, would be coming later this year in time for the holidays, with that release now coming up very, very quickly, Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for the show.

In the trailer, we get a look at the fantasy world, and the sorts of elves and monsters that inhabit it. As the show revolves around the creation of the first Witcher, there's not a whole lot in the clips that tease this right now, but no doubt future trailers and then the eventual release will cover all of that.

As for when The Witcher: Blood Origin will debut on Netflix, the series arrives on December 25.