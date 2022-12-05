The Witcher: Blood Origin gets is first proper trailer

The fact that Henry Cavill leaves The Witcher behind after the third season, doesn't mean Netflix has any plans to end the franchise. Quite the opposite in fact, as the company has already decided that Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt, while there are plenty of other The Withcer projects brewing as well.

The next in line is called The Witcher: Blood Origin, which has now gotten it's first proper trailer. Here we get to see Michelle Yeoh playing one of the main characters - and we also meet a very familiar face towards the end. Something to look forward to when it premieres on Netflix on December 25.