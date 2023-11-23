Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Witcher

The Witcher author says Netflix never listened to his ideas

He also has no time for the video games.

Andrzej Sapkowski is one of the most renowned fantasy authors of today. After creating The Witcher franchise, his work has spanned into best-selling books, one of the greatest RPGs of all-time, and a so-so Netflix show, and yet there's certainly a disconnect between Sapkowski's books and the adaptations of them.

The author spoke a little bit about his influence or lack of it on the Netflix show in a recent interview with Cerealkillerz. "Maybe I gave them some ideas," he said when asked if he ever gave Netflix feedback. "But they never listened to me. They never listen."

It seems Sapkowski took this in good humour, though, as he can be seen laughing in the video. When it came time to speak about video games, he was much firmer in shutting down his relation to them.

When asked if he'd ever played the games, he said: "Never. I have no time for this, and it's not entertainment for me. No... I never played it and I do not intend to play it."

Fair enough, each to their own, I suppose.

The Witcher

