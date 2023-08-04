The Witcher author confirms he's writing a new book in the series

HQ

The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski has confirmed that he's working on a new book in the series.

Speaking on the Fantastic talk(s) YouTube channel, Sapkowski said the following when asked if he was working on anything new:

"I never say these things because with me you never know. Maybe I'll do something, maybe I won't. And so far, when I said that I would write something, and then I didn't write it, people complained as if I had deceived them and as if I had lied. That's why I don't like to talk about what I'm doing until I finish doing it. Because until I finish it, I don't think it exists. But since I always make exceptions for Ukrainians, I will do it this time too. Yes, I'm working on a new book about witcher and quite diligently. It may take a year, but no longer."



Eat your heart out, George R.R. Martin. Sapkowski didn't confirm whether this book would continue the story of Geralt of Rivia, or just be another tale in the world of The Witcher, but either way fans will surely be glad to get some new material to read.

Are you excited for a new Witcher book?