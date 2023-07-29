The Witcher, and why some adaptations suck

HQ

To begin, it's worth noting this isn't just going to be a piece bashing on The Witcher. Plenty have already done that quite enough and even though I don't personally enjoy the show I'm not going to try and take that joy away from someone who does. The Witcher is not a good adaptation, and at points it can feel like it isn't even trying. Yet, that isn't everything. That isn't the only reason why the show doesn't work, in my opinion, nor would everything be better if it was suddenly like you were reading the books again on a big screen.

But, looking at The Witcher has made me wonder, what does make a good adaptation? Why do some succeed where others fall flat on their face, and is it as simple as just the more accurate a show, game, or movie is the more praise it's going to earn? There isn't really a straight answer to all of this, but in the hopes of finding out as much as we can, let's dive into some successful and unsuccessful adaptations to see if there's a real formula for success.

As it's fresh in our minds, let's kick off with The Witcher. Things looked promising at first for this series. Apart from Nilfgaard's armour looking like a scorched bollock, we were okay with most of the other big changes from the books. Skipping Ciri and Geralt's first meeting because Freya Allan was too old made sense, and otherwise even if we weren't on the book's path 100% of the time, the show remained fine, with many hoping that it would get better once the bumpy road of the short stories had been crossed.

This is an ad:

Then, we got Season 2. This is where the wheels fell off the wagon in terms of accuracy. There's an uncanny feeling to The Witcher's second season as a book reader, as the actors wear the same names of the characters you know, but are otherwise entirely unrecognisable. As well, things like fire magic being illegal, the forest witch that stole Yennefer's magic, and the dreaded monolith focus all served as poor additions to the story that we knew, adding layers of fat when really in an adaptation you'd hope to trim it.

Where The Witcher goes wrong, as an adaptation, is that it messes with a lot of what many fans consider to be core elements to the series. We could survive the aforementioned extras if the arcs and characters at the centre were as solid as they remain throughout the books. However, this is where things do fall apart, as it seems one of the main rules for creating a solid adaptation is making sure that no matter how side-tracked you get, the viewer must always be able to see the familiar light at the end of the tunnel. To wonder where something is going next when you already should know the answer feels baffling at times.

Looking to a more successful fantasy series (at least for most of its run), Game of Thrones maintains the big moments and the story beats you know, while trimming the fat and adding in stuff we were glad to see. Hardhome is the biggest example here of something that book fans didn't get to see but weren't complaining about by the time the episode finished. That moment of the White Walkers showing how dangerous they were might not have paid off by the show's end, but during Season 5 it felt like it slotted right in with everything we'd seen so far. It maintained the tone, atmosphere, and general vibe for lack of a better word where something like The Witcher pulls you out of that experience with its inconsistency.

This is an ad:

It's also important to remember that there are reasons why fans pick The Witcher over the scores of other fantasy stories they can read. It is unique, and yet none of that feels reflected in what Netflix puts out. The big red N is rarely daring, but with The Witcher there's this constant sense that you're just watching any old fantasy show, and not something that managed to grip readers decades ago and has defined an entire generation of gamers. Rather than make the world we see feel lived in and real, The Witcher's dialogue treats everything from country names to magic as if the characters are revising for a test on them, mentioning as many details as they can as if they've got a world history exam tomorrow. It fails to immerse you, both visually and through the treatment of the world as something that could exist.

If we look at something like Denis Villeneuve's Dune, for contrast, this far-distant future not only feels like something grounded and realistic, but it's clear that there's a love for the source material at its heart. When I read the books now I imagine the characters I've seen on screen, which is a great feat for any adaptation. Villeneuve didn't go into creating Dune with another sci-fi project in mind; he wanted to make something of Frank Herbert's original work. I'm not sure we can say the same for The Witcher, which at times wants to reach far beyond just being a show that represents the books we know. One can't help but get the sense the showrunners and Netflix wanted to make a fantasy show, and then just bought out the rights to The Witcher because they knew people were aware of the name.

The Witcher is not the worst adaptation out there. It takes plenty of liberties, and not all of them are good, with some even getting to the point that it can just be plain confusing watching the show as a book reader, but adaptations that deviate heavily from the source material do not necessarily make a bad show. Look at The Boys, and you'll see what I mean, as the show takes on incredibly different topics from the original comic and is yet still heavily praised. Instead, unfortunately The Witcher is neither a great adaptation nor a great show, which has fans wishing that it could have just at least been the former. That wouldn't have fixed all the problems, as a great adaptation does not just stick to the source material, but enhances it from a place of great understanding. For whatever reason, it seemed the only person who held the books in high esteem has now left the show. A sad ending, but hopefully it now teaches the lesson that a solid adaptation comes not from sticking wholly to the source material or changing it massively, but from doing a bit of both. Seeing what works for the medium you're making and what doesn't. There are still loads of great adaptations out there, so let's just hope for more of them in the future.