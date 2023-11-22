The Witcher and Destiny 2 are crossing over

HQ

Bungie has revealed the next major crossover that will be coming to Destiny 2. Following Fortnite, Assassin's Creed, PlayStation, and various others in the past, the next will see The White Wolf, Geralt of Rivia, from The Witcher making his debut in the looter-shooter.

This will come in the form of a new cosmetic ornament set to be purchased with Silver in the Eververse Store, as well as additional items such as a Ghost shell, ship, sparrow, emote, and finisher, all themed around the famed monster hunter. There will also be three unique armour ornament sets, one each for the Titan, Hunter, and Warlock classes.

You can take a look at the incoming cosmetics below, with The Witcher collaboration set to debut on November 28, alongside Season of the Wish.