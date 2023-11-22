Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Destiny 2: Lightfall

The Witcher and Destiny 2 are crossing over

The White Wolf is coming to Bungie's looter-shooter.

Bungie has revealed the next major crossover that will be coming to Destiny 2. Following Fortnite, Assassin's Creed, PlayStation, and various others in the past, the next will see The White Wolf, Geralt of Rivia, from The Witcher making his debut in the looter-shooter.

This will come in the form of a new cosmetic ornament set to be purchased with Silver in the Eververse Store, as well as additional items such as a Ghost shell, ship, sparrow, emote, and finisher, all themed around the famed monster hunter. There will also be three unique armour ornament sets, one each for the Titan, Hunter, and Warlock classes.

You can take a look at the incoming cosmetics below, with The Witcher collaboration set to debut on November 28, alongside Season of the Wish.

