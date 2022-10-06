The Witcher 4 won't be arriving before at least 2025

HQ

It was an exciting time when CD Projekt announced the next The Witcher trilogy, and an even more exciting moment when the Polish developer revealed that the entire trilogy of games relating to this would be coming within a six-year period of the first arriving. But with such a lot promised, the question as to when The Witcher 4/Project Polaris would arrive became a big question.

And now we have a bit of information relating to this, as during an investors' call, CD Projekt's president and joint CEO, Adam Kiciński has said that the next game is at least three years out.

This is because the developer needs extra time to prepare the technology that this next batch of games will be built on, all on top of actually creating the game itself, which will be no small task in and of itself. So needless to say, don't hold your breath on Project Polaris arriving anytime soon.