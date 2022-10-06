Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Witcher 4

      The Witcher 4 won't be arriving before at least 2025

      Project Polaris is said to be at least three years away.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It was an exciting time when CD Projekt announced the next The Witcher trilogy, and an even more exciting moment when the Polish developer revealed that the entire trilogy of games relating to this would be coming within a six-year period of the first arriving. But with such a lot promised, the question as to when The Witcher 4/Project Polaris would arrive became a big question.

      And now we have a bit of information relating to this, as during an investors' call, CD Projekt's president and joint CEO, Adam Kiciński has said that the next game is at least three years out.

      This is because the developer needs extra time to prepare the technology that this next batch of games will be built on, all on top of actually creating the game itself, which will be no small task in and of itself. So needless to say, don't hold your breath on Project Polaris arriving anytime soon.

      The Witcher 4

      Related texts



      Loading next content