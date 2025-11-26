The Witcher 4 will not be shown at The Game Awards 2025

HQ

We're just two weeks away from this year's big The Game Awards show. This won't just reveal what games those of us in the industry liked the most this year, but also show many exciting reveals and announcements about upcoming games. Last year, the latter included the first trailer for The Witcher 4, so quite a few who don't follow the industry close thought this meant the game was fairly close to launch and that we would see more of it this year. That's not the case.

Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt's CEO, has gone on X to make it absolutely clear that The Witcher 4 will not be shown during The Game Awards on the night to the 12nd of December here in Europe. Chances are we won't the anyone from the studio on stage either, as they're only nominated for most anticipated game and are going up against Grand Theft Auto VI...

Still, it's nice of him to announce it, making it easier for people to keep their expectations in check together with those of us who absolutely adore Naughty Dog games.