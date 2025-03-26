HQ

Two years have gone since CD Projekt really confirmed The Witcher 4 was in development, and even longer since we learned they had started working on it, so some of you hoped that the first trailer shown in December meant the game was fairly close to launch. That's unfortunately quite far from the case.

CD Projekt decided to end its latest earnings call by confirming that The Witcher 4 will launch in 2027 at the earliest. We might even have to wait longer than that, as they refused to say anything more specific than after the 31st of December 2026 when an investor asked if it meant the game will launch in 2027. Could this mean The Witcher 4 will launch in the same year as The Elder Scrolls VI? Time will tell.