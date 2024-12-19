The Witcher 4 will have the same map size, quest amount, as The Witcher 3

HQ

As gamers get older and their lives get busier, sometimes it can feel almost disheartening when you hear a developer say it takes an hour and thirty minutes to cross their game's map, or that there are 400 hours worth of content to get through, as you're wondering where you'll fit all that time in. However, at the same time, there are also big RPGs focusing on quality over quantity.

That seems to be exactly what CD Projekt Red is going for in The Witcher 4. Speaking with YouTuber SkillUp, CD Projekt Red confirmed we can expect a similar map size and amount of quests compared to The Witcher 4 as seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"The amount of quests - more or less the same...First and foremost, we want to deliver a super compelling experience, so, again, quality over quantity," said game director Sebastian Kalemba. "What we can promise - yes, this game will be pretty big. It's going to be big compared to everything we've prepared so far."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a huge map in itself, and areas like Velen and Skellige could have been their own games. So, even if the map for The Witcher 4 is around the same size, we'll have plenty to explore.